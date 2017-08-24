A woman has sparked a baby name debate online after jokingly claiming she wants to “shoot” her friend for the name he gave his daughter.

The woman said her friend had called his baby Tinkerbell and, although she knows it’s none of her business, she disagrees with his decision.

“I feel so sorry for the poor kid,” she wrote on 15 August. “She’s going to go through torture at school, not to mention the rest of her life.

“Imagine a high court judge called Tinkerbell.”