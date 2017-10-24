Parents in France are reportedly having their choice of baby name debated by authorities.

When the couple went to their local town hall in a Toulouse suburb, in order to register the name Jihad for their son, officials alerted the public prosecutor to their choice of name, The Local of France reported.

The family of the baby, who was born in August, will now have to wait to learn if the prosecutors will refer the case to a family court, where a judge would rule on the legality of the name.