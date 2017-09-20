If you want to pick a truly unusual baby name, you’ll need to rule out not only the monikers that are trending right now, but also the most popular names of the next ten years.

Lucky for you, Nick Stripe, head of life events at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), has been crunching the numbers and looking into his crystal ball to divine what will be the most popular baby names of 2026.

Some are influenced by famous babies of today - hello Harper Beckham and Princess Charlotte - but others are more traditional: George, Albie and Arthur are due a resurgence.