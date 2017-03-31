A dad was left pretty miffed when he came across a children’s onesie that instructed men how to dress their baby.

Reddit user Voldemort_Putin shared a photo on the ‘Daddit’ community with the caption: “This shirt is bullshit”.

The onesie had the words: “This shirt is Daddy-proof” on the front with arrows pointing to wear the baby’s head and arms go.

It also had an arrow pointing down directing dads to where the onesie pops together. Hmm.

“This kind of crap is demeaning to everyone involved,” one person wrote.