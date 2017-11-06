As adults, we are all familiar with what poo should look like, but with babies it’s a whole new ball game.

Because their diets are exclusively milk, they don’t produce poo the same way we do and therefore, you might find the colour quite unusual.

“Babies start off with a poo that looks almost like black treacle with a strange green tint to it,” said paediatrician Dr Keir Shiels. “This is called meconium and it’s the first poo that baby passes.”

Dr Shiels explained that a baby’s poo will then go through phases of being orange, bright yellow and even a “wholegrain mustard texture with specks”.

To find out more and why you may need to see a doctor if your baby’s poo is a certain colour, watch the video above.