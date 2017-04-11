A couple were able to see the incredible moment their unborn twin girls “kissed” in the womb during their 4D scan.

Carissa Gill, who is 25 weeks pregnant, and her boyfriend, Randy, went to Fetal Vision Imaging, in Pennsylvania, US, for a scan.

They initially noticed their daughters cuddling each other and were later overwhelmed when the consultant captured the twins “kissing”.

“Congratulations Carissa and Randy with your kissing twins,” the scan centre wrote when sharing the image on Instagram.