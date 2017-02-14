Baby Sleep: Advice From Parents

Nothing can prepare you for sleep deprivation caused by a newborn baby or a baby that just needs you NOW. And when you feel brain dead, body numbed, grey faced by lack of sleep, by the constant waking and settling a baby at intervals through the night, then you become obsessed by how to get sleep. And we mean OBSESSED. Should you let her cry or not? Is it OK for your baby to sleep in your bed? How can you get him to sleep without being rocked around the house at 4am? And when, please, please, will she sleep ‘through’? (And does sleeping through really only mean midnight to 5am, please no?) These are the sort of questions that obsess you as you sleepwalk through the days.

So, we asked parents who know that baby sleep induced feeling of exhaustion (and have come through the other side) to explain what helped their baby settle to sleep and into a sleep routine. As always you’re the expert on your baby and you’ll discover what works best for your individual baby and your routine, but there are some nuggets of advice that may give you and baby a bit more shut-eye time. Getting your baby to sleep “With the tip of your finger, stroke your baby’s nose gently downwards. It works like magic. My friends used to call me the baby whisperer.” Danielle “Babies like the comfort of being swaddled (wrapped up tightly). I suppose it reminds them of being packed tight in the womb. Our health visitor also recommended reducing the size of the moses basket by rolling up a cellular blanket and curving it around our newborn baby’s head.” Tammy “Don’t let visitors jiggle your baby and pass him around just before bedtime. It can be really unsettling for an overtired baby. There’s nothing quite so frustrating as trying to settle your cranky, overstimulated baby while your friends chat in the next room in blissful ignorance.” Jill “If you put your contented, sleepy baby down before he’s actually sound asleep (middle son), he’ll learn to go to sleep by himself without the need for rocking then twitching wide awake the moment you put him down (oldest son). I learnt the hard way.” Catherine During the day “I put each of my babies in a sling - a baby Bjorn. They like the kangaroo feeling of being close to your warmth and scent and moving around. Plus, it frees your arms up so you can put on a load of washing or make a cup of tea and have a phone chat.” Mary “My daughter would only sleep in the buggy and would wake the moment we were home. It was exhausting! When I had my twins I was determined to get them into a nap time routine during the day (for my own sanity) so I put them in their cots at the same time every morning with black out blinds down.” Chris “Don’t tiptoe around when your baby is napping. If your baby is conditioned to sleep through you hoovering or clattering the dishes or an older sibling’s playing, they will sleep through almost anything when they’re older. My friend used to talk in tense whispers and now her daughter wakes the second someone knocks at the door. Stressy!” Mimi

Establishing a bedtime routine “By the time your baby’s about three months, I think it really helps to establish an evening routine - a feed, a calming bath, quiet time and a top-up feed and then lie him into his cot.” Becky “I never spoke to my babies at night. When they woke or wouldn’t settle, I’d go in and cuddle them and give them a feed or change a nappy, but I wouldn’t talk. I wanted them to realise although I was always there for them, night time was for sleeping, not fun.” Fiona “Get blackout curtains or blinds, especially if you’re trying to put your baby to bed on a bright summer evening.” Sally

