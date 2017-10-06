British retailers have removed baby sleep positioners from sale after a US health watchdog warned about risks of suffocation.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement on 3 October reminding parents and caregivers not to put babies in sleep positioners.

“These products - sometimes also called ‘nests’ or ‘anti-roll’ products - can cause suffocation (a struggle to breathe) that can lead to death,” they wrote.

“The federal government has received reports about babies who have died from suffocation associated with their sleep positioners. In most of these cases, the babies suffocated after rolling from their sides to their stomachs.”

In response to the warning, Mothercare confirmed to HuffPost UK that it had removed the sleep positioners from sale.

A Tesco spokesperson also told us: “We have removed these products from our website as a precautionary measure.”