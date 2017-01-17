Australian father Nathan Dailo became an internet sensation when he shared this video demonstrating how he gets his three-month-old son Seth to sleep in just 42 seconds by simply tickling his face with a piece of tissue paper.

We know what you’re thinking – what kind of sorcery is this?

And you’re not the only one. When the video was published in 2015, it quickly went viral, as desperate parents across the globe reached for the Kleenex and prayed for a miracle.

Of course, if getting your baby to sleep in under 60 seconds really were as simple as wafting a tissue over their face a few times, sleep-deprived parents and children’s sleep clinics would be a thing of the past.

Even Dailo admits there is no silver bullet, or one-size-fits-all trick when it comes to sending your newborn off into the land of nod:

“The tissue trick isn’t actually anything special. Any light touching on the baby’s facial areas such as the head, forehead or the bridge of the nose also works,” he told US magazine TIME.

“Remember that each child is different, and what works for some parents may not work for others. And always use you’re instincts. You are the parent,” he added.

Chireal Shallow, founder of The Baby Sleep Clinic and author of The Gentle Sleep Solution agrees: “I believe that the best way to make change happen when it comes to [your baby’s] sleep is to work out what works best for you, and then do it.”

She adds: “A trick your friend used to get her baby to sleep may not work for you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. All it means was that ‘trick’ worked for that particular baby, in that particular family under a particular set of conditions.”

If you’ve tried the tissue trick to no avail and are looking for a solution that works for you, here are a few ideas to get you started.