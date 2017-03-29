A three-year-old’s babysitter managed to put a smile on her face with the most simple yet adorable activity while they were hanging out together.

Keegan Carnahan, 14, from Florida, was looking after Alidy for the evening. Alidy’s dad sadly died in November.

Her mum, Jenna Haslam, said her daughter has been wearing her tail costume every day since her dad died but nobody has matched with her.

“Alidy had decided to wear her little mermaid outfit around the house that day and I thought it would be a fun surprise to bring out mine for her bath time,” Carnahan told BuzzFeed News.