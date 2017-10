HUFFPOST VIDEO

Badass 94-Year-Old Rides Motorbike With Rufus Hound, Proves You’re Never Too Old To Chase Your Dreams

Mary Johnston, 94, fell in love with motorbikes while touring Europe with her late husband. But when she moved into the Royal Hospital Chelsea, it looked like her riding days were behind her. That was until Movember ambassador Rufus Hound heard about Mary’s dream, and agreed to help make it become a reality.