It wasn’t quite the awards blitz some had been expecting for ‘La La Land’ at this year’s EE Bafta Awards.

Director Damien Chazelle won for the uplifting Hollywood musical, as did Emma Stone in the Best Leading Actress category. The film won five awards in total, having been nominated in 11 categories.

But actor Ryan Gosling lost out to fellow Golden Globe winner Casey Affleck, who must be looking hot favourite for the Oscars now.