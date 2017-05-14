Alan Carr left Holly Willoughby in hysterics after embarrassing her about her hungover antics on ‘This Morning’, during Sunday (14 May) night’s TV Bafta Awards.

The stars were paired up to present an award together at the prestigious ceremony, and Alan couldn’t resist making a joke about the last time Holly got rip-roaringly drunk after an awards do.

‘This Morning’ fans will remember how Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield turned up for work desperately hungover and in the same clothes following a win at the National Television Awards in January 2016.