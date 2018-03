Kim Cattrall looked incredible in a super chic suit for the 2017 BAFTA TV awards.

Taking to the red carpet, Cattrall opted for a simple monochrome suit by British designer Stella McCartney for the prestigious TV awards ceremony on Sunday 14 May.

The ‘Sex and the City’ star picked up an award for best ‘Mini-Series’ for ‘The Witness For The Prosecution’ at London’s Royal Festival Hall.