Casey Affleck won this year’s BAFTAs Award for Best Lead Actor, for his turn in ‘Manchester by the Sea’.

He beat four other actors to the gong, including favourite Ryan Gosling for ‘La La Land’.

He told the audience that he had been inspired to act by attending AA meetings with his mother as a child.

He added: “The reason I’m here tonight is because of Kenneth Lonergan and his sublime screenplay, that dignifies everyday lives and their struggles with great compassion.”