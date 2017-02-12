All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    12/02/2017 21:00 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 13:01 GMT

    BAFTAS 2017: Best Lead Actor Award Goes To Casey Affleck For 'Manchester By The Sea'

    This is looking very good for Oscar night.

    Casey Affleck won this year’s BAFTAs Award for Best Lead Actor, for his turn in ‘Manchester by the Sea’.

    He beat four other actors to the gong, including favourite Ryan Gosling for ‘La La Land’. 

    He told the audience that he had been inspired to act by attending AA meetings with his mother as a child. 

    He added: “The reason I’m here tonight is because of Kenneth Lonergan and his sublime screenplay, that dignifies everyday lives and their struggles with great compassion.”

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Casey Affleck said he was inspired to act by attending his mother's AA meetings

    Both Ryan Gosling and Casey Affleck had gone home victorious on Golden Globes night, when the categories were split into Drama and Musical/Comedy sections. Ryan Gosling wasn’t in the audience when Casey collected his award. 

    But tonight there could be only one winner, who is now looking very hopeful for an Oscar later this month.

    The nominees in this category were:

    ANDREW GARFIELD Hacksaw Ridge
    CASEY AFFLECK Manchester by the Sea
    JAKE GYLLENHAAL Nocturnal Animals
    RYAN GOSLING La La Land
    VIGGO MORTENSEN Captain Fantastic

    Conversations