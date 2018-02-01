This year’s Baftas is to have its own “black dress protest”, first seen on the red carpet at the Golden Globes last month.

As discussion about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry continues, awards season 2018 has heavily featured the Time’s Up movement, including the dominance of black dresses and empowering speeches at the Golden Globes.

It’s now been reported by the BBC that celebrities in attendance will once again be sporting all black as they’re photographed on the red carpet.