    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/02/2018 13:49 GMT

    Baftas 2018: Golden Globes Black Dress Protest To Be Resurrected

    Guests will once again show visible support for 'Time's Up',

    This year’s Baftas is to have its own “black dress protest”, first seen on the red carpet at the Golden Globes last month.

    As discussion about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry continues, awards season 2018 has heavily featured the Time’s Up movement, including the dominance of black dresses and empowering speeches at the Golden Globes.

    It’s now been reported by the BBC that celebrities in attendance will once again be sporting all black as they’re photographed on the red carpet. 

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    ﻿Golden Globes attendees in black gowns

    According to their report, a letter has been circulated around the UK film industry inviting female attendees to “wear black to the awards ceremony… [following] suit from our sisters who attended the Golden Globes”, while the men on the guest list were also urged to wear “special pins and/or a buttonhole”.

    The letter ends: “We hope that those of us privileged enough to have a platform can use it to raise awareness of the experiences of women beyond our industry, whose experiences are often silenced and marginalised.”

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    ﻿Joanna Lumley will host this year's Baftas

    The Golden Globes saw a number of A-listers attending with activists as their guests, such as Emma Watson, who brought Marai Larasi, and Meryl Streep, who was photographed with Aj-jen Poo.

    When asked last month whether she planned to replicate the peaceful protest at the Baftas, Meryl pointed out that she wouldn’t have the chance to, as her film ‘The Post’ had not been nominated.

    Last month, attendees at the Grammys also raised awareness of the Time’s Up movement with the wearing of white roses, while Kesha’s emotional performance was also praised.

    Meanwhile, ‘The Shape of Water’ is leading this year’s Bafta nominations with 12 nods, while ‘Darkest Hour’ and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ each have nine.

    This year’s Baftas take place on Sunday 18 February and will air on BBC One. 

