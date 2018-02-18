Letitia Wright and Natalie Dormer led the stars making a powerful fashion statement in black dresses at the 2018 Baftas.

After the black dress protest stormed the Golden Globes, Wright was among the 200 British actors who co-signed a letter of support of the Time’s Up initiative, which funds legal support for those who have been sexually harassed at work.

The letter read: “As we approach the Baftas – our industry’s time for celebration and acknowledgment – we hope we can celebrate this tremendous moment of solidarity.

“Perhaps Time’s Up seems a million miles away to you – started by a group of women with privilege. The truth is, we are all workers, and whether we’re in the limelight or in the shadows, our voices matter. With our collective power, we can galvanise others.

“If you have said ‘time’s up’, if the stories you have read in the papers have resonated and distressed you – join us in shifting the dial. Let’s make 2018 the year that time was up on sexual harassment and abuse. This is your moment too.”

Scroll down to see some of the stunning black dresses and outfits worn as a symbol of solidarity with those who have experienced sexual harassment, on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 18 February.

Letitia Wright

The ‘Black Panther’ actor ’s dress featured delicate silver straps and bold embellishment.