    12/02/2017 18:58 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 02:57 GMT

    BAFTAs 2017: The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Led The Best Dressed Couples On The Red Carpet

    Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner were also contenders for the title.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge claimed the title of the best dressed couple at the 2017 BAFTAs.

    They may have been among the last to walk the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 12 February, but the Duchess’ showstopping off-the-shoulder McQueen gown was well worth the wait. 

    REX
    REX
    REX
    REX

     Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner also put on a fierce display: him in highly polished patent shoes to set off Warner’s rainbow sequins.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe were also vying for the title, with Redmayne standing out from the sea of black in a white tux jacket and Bagshawe nailing the embellishment trend.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images

