The 2017 BAFTAs red carpet proved that the legacy of Lee Alexander McQueen still reigns supreme, under Sarah Burton’s expert guidance.

Burton, the fashion house’s creative director, saw not one but three of her designs on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 12 February - a day after the seventh anniversary of McQueen’s death.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a bespoke version of a dress featured in designer Sarah Burton’s resort 2016 collection - with the corset bodice swapped for a Bardot neckline.