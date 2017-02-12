All Sections
    12/02/2017 21:00 GMT | Updated 12/02/2017 21:02 GMT

    BAFTAs 2017: McQueen Dresses Ruled The Red Carpet

    The Duchess of Cambridge wasn't the only one in McQueen.

    The 2017 BAFTAs red carpet proved that the legacy of Lee Alexander McQueen still reigns supreme, under Sarah Burton’s expert guidance.

    Burton, the fashion house’s creative director, saw not one but three of her designs on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 12 February - a day after the seventh anniversary of McQueen’s death.

    The Duchess of Cambridge wore a bespoke version of a dress featured in designer Sarah Burton’s resort 2016 collection - with the corset bodice swapped for a Bardot neckline.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Neil Mockford via Getty Images

    Emily Blunt wore a medieval embroidered organza dress from Burton’s pre-autumn/winter 2017 collection.

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images

    And Hannah Bagshawe, who joined her husband Eddie Redmayne at the ceremony, wore a long-sleeve McQueen gown featuring butterflies and flowers.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

