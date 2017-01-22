Bakery Copied Obama Cake For Trump’s Inauguration - But There's A Happy Ending

When Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cut into a spectacular nine-tier cake with a sword, few realised that they were unleashing another controversy of Trump’s America.

The TV regular took to Twitter to draw parallels to the one he created for Barack Obama’s second inauguration as President four years earlier.

The cake was unveiled at The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, one of a series of events celebrating his Inauguration.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii

”I didn’t make it,” he finished with a chin-stroking emoji, leading many to suggest there was an act of pastry plagiarism afoot.

The Washington Post solved the mystery, getting in touch with the owner of the bakery charged with creating the celebratory cake for the 45th President.

Tiffany MacIsaac, owner of Washington’s Buttercream Bakeshop, explained a client had asked for the Obama cake to be re-created, and asked whether a photo they had brought was for “inspiration”:

“They said, ‘Nope, they want this exact cake. It’s perfect.’ And we said, ‘Great.’”

While the baker declined to reveal her political affiliations, she said the bakery and its staff had decided they would donate profits from the cake to Human Rights Campaign - a charity that advocates for equal treatment of the LGBT community. It has declared Trump “unfit for presidency”.

The bakery explained its intentions on Instagram.