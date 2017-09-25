Thousands of residents have been evacuated from villages near an active volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali as the alert status was raised to the highest level, meaning an eruption could be imminent.

Authorities warned tourists and residents to avoid camping or hiking within a 7.5m radius of Mount Agung as seismic tremors rattled some areas and smoke rose above one of the world’s most popular tourist spots.

“Volcanic activity remains high and there are indications of magma rising to the surface and causing tremors,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).