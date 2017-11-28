Indonesia on Tuesday extended the closure of the Bali airport as ash from a volcano swept the island, stranding thousands of tourists as authorities tried to persuade villagers to leave their homes near the erupting mountain.

“Aircraft flight channels are covered with volcanic ash,” the transport ministry said in a statement, citing aviation navigation authorities.

Bali’s airport, about 60km (37 miles) from the Mount Agung volcano, will be closed until 7am on Wednesday (2300 GMT on Tuesday), it said.

Frustration at the country’s second-busiest airport were starting to boil over, with an estimated 2,000 people attempting to get refunds and reschedule tickets.

“There are thousands of people stranded here at the airport,” said Nitin Sheth, a tourist from India.

“They have to go to some other airport and they are trying to do that, but the government or authorities here are not helping.”