    03/05/2017 17:21 BST

    Balmain And L’Oréal Paris' Lipstick UK Launch Date Announced And We're Excited

    This is not a drill 🚨

    Balmain and L’Oréal Paris have collaboratively created a new lipstick line, which will launch in September this year. 

    The luxury Parisian fashion label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing has worked with the beauty brand to create twelve new shades. 

    And the capsule collection - a recreation of the brand’s bestseller Colour Riche lipstick - is due to launch ahead of the next Paris Fashion Week

    Victor Boyko via Getty Images
    (L-R) Olivier Rousteing, Jourdan Dunn, Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow and Sara Sampaio attend Balmain aftershow party as part of Paris Fashion Week on 2 March 2017. 

    We’re sure they’ll be a bestseller and it won’t be long before we see them on Rousteing’s extensive squad - from Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Kim K and Jourdan Dunn to Gigi Hadid.

    Balmain / LOreal

    We also reckon the designer will include a shade for everyone, as since taking the helm of the luxury label in 2011, Rousteing has always aimed to create designs to appeal to a wide range of women.

    Whether that be on Balmain’s runway or his collaboration with high street label H&M

