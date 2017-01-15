NEWS

Bana Alabed Tweets About Her New Life In Safety After Leaving War-Torn Aleppo

She was safely evacuated from Aleppo in December.

A seven-year-old girl who tweeted about the horrors of her life in war-torn Aleppo has described her new life in a series of heart-warming tweets.

Bana Alabed and her mother, Fatemah, left the world horrified with descriptions of the death and destruction which had ravaged the Syrian city.

But now safe in Turkey, she said that she “love[s] everything right now”.

She tweeted:

After being safely evacuated from Aleppo in December, Alabed and her family were able to travel to Turkey.

The youngster went on to meet with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Bana and her brother meet Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

The Guardian said it was understood that Bana and her family woujld be offered asylum in Turkey.

Bana’s tweets, pictures and videos fascinated and horrified social media users during the siege of Aleppo, with many fearing for her safety during bombing raids.

She has received support from the likes of JK Rowling, who sent her a digital copy of one of her books.

