Bana Alabed Writes To Theresa May Asking To Help Syria's 'Dying Children'

The seven-year-old girl who has tweeted about the horrors of her life in war-torn Syria has written to Theresa May asking the UK to send “medicine, doctors, water and milk” to help save “dying children”.

Bana Alabed wrote the letter with her mother, Fatemah, in a desperate plea for help as a UN humanitarian agency today warned months of clashes in the county’s crowded northern battlefields have displaced 66,000 people.

To date, the UK Government has resisted a series of calls to sanction aid drops of food and medicine to ease the desperate plight of adults and children trapped in besieged areas of Syria.

Bana has left the world horrified with descriptions of the death and destruction which had ravaged the Syrian city of Aleppo. Bana and her family were evacuated from war-torn East Aleppo in December. Today, she tweeted: