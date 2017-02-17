All Sections
    17/02/2017 08:38 GMT | Updated 17/02/2017 13:09 GMT

    15 Fantasy Band Names Inspired By Donald Trump

    Yes, American Carnage is in there.

    Carlos Barria / Reuters

    A band in need of a name? Here are some ideas generated by Donald Trump’s presidency, including a suggestion on how they might sound ...

    • 1 The Low-Life Leakers
      Libertines-influenced mid-2000s also-rans.
    • 2 Punching Nazis
      Guardian
      Trash metal five-piece notable for boasting two drummers.
    • 3 Wall Of Meat
      Fox News
      Inexplicably popular mainstream rock.
    • 4 Bad Hombres
      Tequila bar house band.
    • 5 Soft Sensuality
      Buzzfeed News
      Soul revivalists behind 2017 breakthrough album, 'Poetic Cadence'.
    • 6 Geneva Conventions
      Grandiose, sweeping electro to break your heart.
    • 7 A Rush Of Bad Dudes
      Kid Rock-led hard-drinking super-group.
    • 8 American Carnage
      Washington Post
      Hardcore punk in the tradition of Fugazi.
    • 9 Trump, A Bible And A Selfie Stick
      Brooding dubstep from south London.
    • 10 Flagrant Toxic Narcissist
      Anthemic indie last heard soundtracking on-trend TV series.
    • 11 National Day Of Patriotic Devotion
      Southern rock Lynyrd Skynyrd wannabes.
    • 12 Virus Of Misogyny
      HuffPost UK
      Politically aware hip-hop.
    • 13 Rubio And The Moral Compromises
      Intelligent, jaunty pop.
    • 14 Worse Than Prostitutes
      Witless post-grunge.
    • 15 Ripped Out Babies
      Cosmopolitan
      Ear-bleed punk.

