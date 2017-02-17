15 Fantasy Band Names Inspired By Donald Trump

A band in need of a name? Here are some ideas generated by Donald Trump’s presidency, including a suggestion on how they might sound ...
-
1 The Low-Life Leakers
The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
-
2 Punching NazisGuardian
-
3 Wall Of MeatFox News
-
4 Bad Hombres
-
5 Soft SensualityBuzzfeed News
-
6 Geneva Conventions
-
7 A Rush Of Bad Dudes
If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
-
8 American Carnage
Trump: "Now, we are looking only to the future." https://t.co/o8hWwX4xWw pic.twitter.com/LdlYbNwEhk— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 20, 2017Washington Post
-
9 Trump, A Bible And A Selfie Stick
How awesome would it be if NO ONE showed up on fri? Just Trump, a bible and a selfie stick— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) January 17, 2017
-
10 Flagrant Toxic Narcissist
“He’s such a flagrant, toxic narcissist.” That's Bruce Springsteen's view of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/FKLtK2TsVJ— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 18, 2016
-
11 National Day Of Patriotic Devotion
-
12 Virus Of MisogynyHuffPost UK
-
13 Rubio And The Moral Compromises
New band name: Rubio and the Moral Compromises. Like #Trump like #Tillerson https://t.co/kyXnIelkH3— Dave Johnson (@afilmdork) January 23, 2017
-
14 Worse Than Prostitutes
I thought "Worse Than Prostitutes" was the name of the band that agreed to play Trump's inauguration.— JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) January 17, 2017
-
15 Ripped Out BabiesCosmopolitan