Returning back to work after the August Bank Holiday - we know the struggle is real.
So what better than a selection of cat videos to get you through the blues?
You’re welcome.
1) Just a very fast cat in an exercise wheel
2) Cat completely mesmerised by bubble timer
3) Hungry cat hijacks owner’s cereal bowl to get some milk
4) Cat learns to knead dough through tutorial video
5) Cat vs cucumber
More:Cats Bank Holiday
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK DAILY BRIEF
Newsletter
Advertisement