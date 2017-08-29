COMEDY

August Bank Holiday Blues? Here Are 5 Cat Videos To Get You Through

Sacrifice five minutes of your day for that warm fuzzy feeling.

29/08/2017 10:34
Becky Barnes Social Media Editor

Returning back to work after the August Bank Holiday - we know the struggle is real.

So what better than a selection of cat videos to get you through the blues?

You’re welcome.

1) Just a very fast cat in an exercise wheel

2) Cat completely mesmerised by bubble timer

3) Hungry cat hijacks owner’s cereal bowl to get some milk

4) Cat learns to knead dough through tutorial video

5) Cat vs cucumber

