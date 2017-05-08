All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    08/05/2017 09:31 BST | Updated 08/05/2017 14:44 BST

    Banksy Dover EU Flag Mural Slammed As 'Patronising Graffiti' By Locals

    Too little, too late?

    A large mural by street artist Banksy of a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the European flag has appeared on the side of a building in Dover.

    The artwork close to the Kent port town’s ferry terminal and ‘Welcome to Dover’ sign features a workman on a ladder removing one of the bright yellow stars.

    But the Brexit-themed work has angered some people.

    Dover, England.

    A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

    Comments on social media revealed some locals were thoroughly unimpressed with both the theme and timing of Banksy’s effort.

    Commenters on local outlet Kent Online echoed the sentiment, with one writing: “When are the ‘remainer camp’ going to realise the stars don’t represent member states?”

    Although some seemed thrilled by the elusive guerilla artist’s contribution.

    Dover, which voted 62.2% Leave, saw its landmark White Cliffs featuring prominently in the referendum campaign.

    Representatives for Banksy, who hails from Bristol, confirmed to the Press Association that the piece was by him. He also posted images on his verified Instagram account. 

    Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    Vote Leave projected its campaign logo onto Dover's white cliffs during the referendum campaign last year

    The artwork in a town that acts as one of Britain’s main gateways to the Continent comes as the UK is in the middle of a General Election campaign and Brexit.

    The piece is also just a short crossing from Calais where Banksy sent most of his exhibitions from his Dismaland art project in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, to be used as shelter for migrants.

    [SEE ALSO: Banksy’s Dismaland: Inside The Weston-Super-Mare Alternative Theme Park]

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:newsbrexit kent doverbanksy

    Conversations