A large mural by street artist Banksy of a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the European flag has appeared on the side of a building in Dover.
The artwork close to the Kent port town’s ferry terminal and ‘Welcome to Dover’ sign features a workman on a ladder removing one of the bright yellow stars.
But the Brexit-themed work has angered some people.
Comments on social media revealed some locals were thoroughly unimpressed with both the theme and timing of Banksy’s effort.
Commenters on local outlet Kent Online echoed the sentiment, with one writing: “When are the ‘remainer camp’ going to realise the stars don’t represent member states?”
Although some seemed thrilled by the elusive guerilla artist’s contribution.
Dover, which voted 62.2% Leave, saw its landmark White Cliffs featuring prominently in the referendum campaign.
Representatives for Banksy, who hails from Bristol, confirmed to the Press Association that the piece was by him. He also posted images on his verified Instagram account.
The artwork in a town that acts as one of Britain’s main gateways to the Continent comes as the UK is in the middle of a General Election campaign and Brexit.
The piece is also just a short crossing from Calais where Banksy sent most of his exhibitions from his Dismaland art project in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, to be used as shelter for migrants.
