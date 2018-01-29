A window cleaner is the toast of Hull after “saving” a mural by Banksy which was painted over, much to the chagrin of locals.

The stencilled artwork - depicting a child carrying a wooden sword with a pencil attached, under the text ‘Draw the raised bridge’ - was whitewashed on Sunday night leading to outraged residents demanding Hull City Council clarify why this “work of international significance wasn’t protected”.

After noticing the graffiti mural on Scott Street, Wincolmlee, had been defaced, window cleaner Jason Fanthorpe rushed to the rescue, using water and white spirit to partly restore the image.

Fanthorpe was photographed early on Monday morning, working to fix the artwork which had drawn crowds to the industrial area.