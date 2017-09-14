A French couple have been banned from naming their baby boy Fañch.

The court in Quimper ruled that the new parents weren’t able to use the character ñ (called a tilde) in their baby’s name.

“The principle according to which babies’ names are chosen by their mothers and fathers must have limits when it comes to using a spelling which includes a character unrecognised by the French language,” the court in the town of Quimper, in northwest France, ruled, according to the Guardian.

The character, used in Spanish and Portugese, indicates nasalisation, for example being pronounced as ‘ny’ in señor.