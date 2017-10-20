Barack Obama and George W Bush have both dropped fairly sizeable hints about what they think of Donald Trump, without even mentioning his name.

The two former presidents spoke separately at different events about their concerns for the current political climate, in comments that could be quite easily seen as a rebuke of Trump and his ethos.

Obama made his return to the political arena on Thursday to speak at a Democratic campaign event in New Jersey where he urged Americans to reject the “politics of division”.

He added: “Some of the politics we see now, we thought we put that to bed. That’s folks looking 50 years back. It’s the 21st century, not the 19th century.”