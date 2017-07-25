He once described his current boss, President Trump, as a “hack politician” during the Republican primaries, although the new comms chief now insists neither he nor Trump cares about what was said back then.

Anthony Scaramucci, the newly hired White House director of communications, is well-prepped in challenging US Presidents.

My two Bosses! Btw my political views don't matter I serve @POTUS pay attention to his! pic.twitter.com/I9gP7hwoVc

However Scaramucci was properly put in his place during a live TV Q&A on US network CNBC session back in 2010 with then-President Barack Obama.

Hedge fund manager Scaramucci, who went to Harvard Law school at the same time as Obama, spoke to the then-President about Wall Street reform following the global financial crisis some years prior in 2007-2008.

He told Obama: “I represent the Wall Street community, we have felt like a piñata.

“Maybe you don’t feel like you’re whacking us with a stick but we certainly feel like we’ve been whacked with a stick.

“I certainly think that Main Street and Wall Street are connected and if we’re going to heal the society and make the economy better, how are we going to work towards that, healing Wall Street and Main Street?”