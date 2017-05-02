In a surprising gesture that possibly only Barbara Windsor could get away with, the effervescent Dame will be making an appearance in the biographical drama of her life story – as the ghost of her future self, it has been revealed.

Writer Tony Jordan tells Radio Times that he was incredibly nervous to present his finished script to the veteran actress, but to his relief, she liked it so much she agreed to take part herself in the drama, which airs on Sunday evening on BBC One.

Tony reveals:

“I’ve submitted a lot of scripts, done 150 hours of television, but that was scaredest I’ve ever been. Terrified for two days, four bottles!” But she loved it, vetoed nothing, and pops up, a ghost of her future self, three times in the film.”