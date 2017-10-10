A six-year-old boy with autism, who hates getting his hair cut, managed to have a calm experience at the barbers after his stylist adapted his technique.

Wyatt Lafrenière, from Canada, was with his mum Fauve Lafrenière, when he was pictured laying on a floor having his hair cut in a barber shop.

The touching story behind the snap was shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 10 October by the barber himself, Franz Jakob. He said Wyatt showed up at his shop in the first week he opened.

“He was my first child who had special needs and I figured out how to work with him by getting down to his level,” Jakob wrote on 10 October.

“These moments are very special for me. I’m taking great pride barbering here and my community is amazingly supportive towards my shop.”