Barbers To Offer Free Haircuts To Elderly Men In Campaign To Tackle Loneliness

International Men’s Day (19 Nov) might be over, but that doesn’t mean conversations around men’s mental health should cease to exist.

To tackle loneliness in the lead up to Christmas, barbers across the country are being encouraged to offer free haircuts to elderly men in their community.

As part of the Shave The Day campaign, in aid of Age UK, barbers are being encouraged to provide complimentary services to older men on 7 December to help them feel less isolated during the festive period.

According to Age UK, almost one million people aged 60 and over feel more lonely at Christmas time, with those who are single, separated or widowed feeling it the most.

What’s more, research from earlier this year suggested that loneliness and social isolation might be worse for public health than obesity.