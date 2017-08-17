“The British Embassy in Madrid and Consulate General in Barcelona are in contact with local authorities and urgently seeking further information following reports of an incident in central Barcelona.

“Local authorities have advised people to stay inside and stay away from the Las Ramblas area of the city.

“If you’re in the immediate area you should take care and follow the advice of the local security authorities; press reports suggest that some public transport, particularly the metro, has been affected; this page will be updated as the situation develops.”