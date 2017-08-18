It’s the enduring spirit of Barcelona, in clear abundance on Friday, which helped inspire the Tennessee and Ohio natives.

“The people are resilient. They refused to be ruled by fear,” Morrow says. “They will live their lives. They have a rich culture and they aren’t afraid to assert that.”

For now they say they’re lucky to be alive, and keen, albeit hesitantly, to enjoy the next stop on their itinerary is the Spanish capital Madrid.

“Who knows what the rest of this trip will be like. We’re lucky to have a trip,” Ewald says.

Susan McLean, an Australian national who is currently travelling with her husband in Barcelona, said she was around 100 metres away from Las Ramblas when the attack occurred.

“We had no idea what was happening because we don’t speak Spanish. People were shouting ‘gun gun, shoot, shoot’,” she said.

“The first we knew something was wrong was when we saw a tidal wave of people coming around the corner screaming and crying and hysterical.

“We didn’t know what was going on but my immediate thought was a terrorist attack because there’s no other reason for people to be so distressed and running away en masse.”

“We got caught up in the group and everyone was diving into the shops so we went into the nearest shop. My husband helped the shop owner pull down the shutters and we took refuge in there for about half an hour.”