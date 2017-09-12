Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Evacuated After Bomb Squad Check 'False Alarm'

Barcelona’s world-famous Sagrada Familia was evacuated after a bomb squad checked a van parked next to the church that turned out to be a false alarm.

On Tuesday, police said on Twitter they had cordoned off the Sagrada Familia and asked people to avoid the area while the operation is carried out.

Les comprovacions de Tedax descarten que la furgoneta sospitosa de Sagrada Família porti material perillós — Mossos (@mossos) September 12, 2017

It tweeted:

“If you live near Sagrada Família do not leave your home or go to bed. Stay calm and follow official information. We are working to restore normality.”

But police later said there were no explosives found in the suspicious van.

Sky News

Barcelona was hit by attacks last month when militant Islamists drove a van down the city’s Las Ramblas boulevard and carried out a follow-up attack in a nearby resort town, killing 16 people in total.