A number of celebrities have paid their respects to the victims of the Barcelona terror attack.

On Thursday (17 August) evening, 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured, when a van drove into a crowd of people on the popular Ramblas street.

Since then, a number of stars have posted about the attack on their Twitter and social media accounts, paying tribute to those who have lost their lives and taking the opportunity to show support for the city.

David Fisher/Nils Jorgensen/Rex/Shutterstock Stars have been paying their respects

Spanish stars Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas were among the first to post about the incident, with A-list stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Lady Gaga also sending love to Barcelona via their social media pages.

A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 17, 2017

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Enviándole mucho amor y paz a la gran ciudad de #Barcelona y toda su gente hermosa. #barcelonaContigo #barcelonaAmbTu❤️ — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 17, 2017

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Deeply saddened to hear about the attack in the wonderful city of Barcelona. What purpose this barbarity serves is beyond comprehension. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 17, 2017

A post shared by Gary Lineker (@garylineker) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

Another attack ... another city ... my heart breaks for Spain 🇪🇸 and the people of Barcelona 💔💔💔💔💔 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) August 17, 2017

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Sending love & Condolences 2 all The wonderful Ppl of Barcelona.I spent time in your glorious city ,It Was filled with laughter & Beauty💔 — Cher (@cher) August 17, 2017

My thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic events in Barcelona this evening — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) August 17, 2017

Will say so many prayers tonight 4 Spain. May your sorrow know the worlds love and compassion. 🙏❤️we are so sorry for your pain & suffering. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 18, 2017

thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy in Barcelona !🇪🇸. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 18, 2017

All my love to Barcelona today. 💔 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 17, 2017

Sending love to Barcelona, siempre.

Sebastian outside las Ramblas, this past April. pic.twitter.com/nn3IVuEWby — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 18, 2017

Two suspects have been arrested since the terrorist attack, though the driver of the van is still at large at the time of writing.