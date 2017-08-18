The Eiffel Tower was plunged into darkness this morning in solidarity with the victims of the Barcelona van attack as iconic landmarks around the world paid tribute to those caught up in Spain’s 24 hours of terror.

In Barcelona, 13 people were left dead and more than 100 injured when a van ploughed into pedestrians in the city’s busy Las Ramblas street, leaving victims strewn in its wake.

Overnight, seven more people - including a police officer - were injured when a car rammed into pedestrians in Cambrils, 70 miles south of Barcelona.

In a powerful message of solidarity, the Eiffel Tower shut off its lights at 12.45am - 15 minutes earlier than usual - standing in darkness over the famed City of Lights.

Tonight, from 12:45 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/NVtVgAQmE8 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) August 17, 2017

In other major cities around the world, prominent buildings lit up with the colours of the Spanish flag to remember those targeted in the attacks.

The spire of the One World Trade Center in New York glowed red and yellow last night, while Tel Aviv’s city hall light up in a brilliant display of solidarity.

Tonight we lit the spire of @OneWTC red and yellow in solidarity with the people of Spain. #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/DEVpXQFhUW — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 18, 2017

Meanwhile in Nice - where 84 people were killed last year when a lorry was driven into crowds on Bastille Day - flags were lowered to half-mast, with the mayor announcing the decision on Twitter.

The attack in Barcelona marks the deadliest in Spain since 2004, when al Qaeda-inspired militants detonated bombs on Madrid’s subway system, killing 191 and injuring more than 1,800.