More than 50 people have been injured, one of them seriously, in a train crash in Barcelona, emergency services have reported. The commuter train crashed into a railway buffer in the Spanish city’s Francia station during rush hour this morning. At least 20 of the 54 people injured, including the driver, were taken to hospital for treatment, officials in Barcelona said on Twitter.

Courtesy of Felix Rios /via REUTERS 54 people have been left injured after a train crash in Barcelona

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images Emergency services help those injured in the crash

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images A tarp covers the damaged front end of the crashed commuter train

Other passengers were treated by medics on the platform, Reuters reported. No deaths have been reported. Emergency officials had previously said that five passengers had been seriously injured in the crash. It is believed that the accident happened around 7.15 am, with the train coming from Sant Vicenc de Calders village in the province of Tarragona. Territory ad sustainability minister Josep Rull told local media that he had been able to speak to the engineer, who is in shock. According to the politician, “fortunately” the train had not entered the station at high speed and was already slowing down when the impact occurred.

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images Emergency service workers and train crew at the scene of the crash

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images Medics rush injured passengers to waiting ambulances