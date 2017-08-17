The death toll of a terror attack in which a van was driven into “dozens” of people on Barcelona’s busy Las Ramblas on Thursday afternoon has risen to 13.

Witnesses described screaming and panic as people fled the tourist hot spot after the van hit people at around 5pm local time.

The car reportedly drove 530 metres before it crashed into a kiosk. More than 100 people were injured.

Social media footage showed people running near near Barcelona’s Plaça de Catalunya. Another film showed people on the ground unresponsive in the middle of the street’s pedestrianised middle.

Two people have been arrested after van attack, Catalonia’s regional president has said. Police also reportedly seized a second van in the Catalonian town of Vic as part of their investigation.

The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility, though the degree or nature of its involvement is unclear.