Police are treating it as a terror attack.

At least 13 people died and 50 were injured when the van crashed on a pavement in the Las Ramblas area,a broad, long street of stalls and shops, on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses have described hearing people scream as they ran from the scene in Barcelona where a van crashed into crowds of people .

Briton Ethan Spibey, who was nearby when it happened, described having to flee.

Just had to run away from Las Ramblas, people screaming, not sure what's happened but hope everyone is safe 💙

He was later locked in a church near Las Ramblas and said police had told him a suspect was on foot.

Been locked in a church near Las Ramblas, police say suspect is on foot in area. Jeeze, this is scary ❤️

The church was providing food and water to “visibly shaken” people it was sheltering.

Told there's a hostage situation nearby and suspect is on foot. Church providing food and water to some visibly shaken locals and tourists 💙

Spibey told Sky News: “I was just walking towards Las Ramblas with my boyfriend and there seemed to be some police there already.

“All of a sudden there was just real kind of chaos. People just started running and screaming.

“There was loud bangs and people just started running into shops.

“There was a mini stampede where we were down one of the alleyways.

“So we’ve just now been locked into a church.

A police source has said the driver of the van fled the vehicle on foot after crashing into a group of people.

Tom Gueller told the BBC: “I heard screams and a bit of a crash and then I just saw the crowd parting and this van going full pelt down the middle of the Ramblas and I immediately knew that it was a terrorist attack or something like that.”

Australian Susan McLean she she saw “the panic and people running” and had now taken shelter in a shop around the corner.