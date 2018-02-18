Bare Arms On TV: Let's Judge Women On Their Ability, Not Their Appearance

Simon Fraser University/Flickr CC BY SA 2.0 Former Canadian PM Kim Campbell who says "Bare arms undermine credibility"

“I haven’t been naked in years,” declared 52-year-old Carrie Fisher in her one-woman show Wishful Drinking, “I haven’t been sleeveless in twenty!” Upper arms are one of those parts of the body many women don’t dare to bare after 40, and after the controversial comments about bare arms by former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell, women will be under even more scrutiny from the body-shamers. Bizarrely, Campbell aimed her remarks at female TV presenters who wear sleeveless dresses alongside suited male counterparts, saying she felt it was “demeaning” to the women. “Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!” She declared on Twitter, linking to a tweet by the Informed Opinions organisation, which advises public speakers to “Keep your arms covered.” Ironically the organisation itself states its mission is to “amplify women’s voices for a more democratic Canada.” It seems, however, that they have scored a spectacular own-goal.

I am struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses- often when sitting with suited men. I have always felt it was demeaning to the women and this suggests that I am right. Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas! https://t.co/plBRrrtqKV — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) February 13, 2018

Personally I’ve always pitied female breakfast TV presenters. While their male counterparts can loll about on the sofa, man-spreading comfortably in their suits, the women adopt curiously stiff poses, presumably lest they show a roll of tummy fat and are accused of being pregnant. Which of course is exactly what happened to journalist and presenter Steph McGovern recently - the 35-year-old business presenter for BBC Breakfast was accused of being pregnant on social media, but laughed it off admirably, tweeting “I am not with child. I am with pot belly.” It’s a sad indictment of attitudes to women’s bodies that instead of listening what Steph had to say about the Carillion collapse, some viewers were far more interested in her body.

For those who are congratulating me on my 'pregnancy'. I am not 'with child', I am 'with pot belly'. 🐷 — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) January 16, 2018