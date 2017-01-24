Barristers have launched a campaign to teach teens about Brexit after judges were branded “enemies of the people” following the High Court Article 50 ruling last year.

The High Court judges were slammed by the tabloid press in November for ruling that Article 50 - which triggers the process of leaving the EU - could only be triggered by Parliament, with the Daily Express branding it “the day democracy died”.

Every secondary school across the country will receive a “Brexit toolkit” next week to help teachers tackle the issues around Article 50 with their students.