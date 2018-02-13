All Sections
    13/02/2018 16:11 GMT

    Barry Bennell Found Guilty Of Multiple Child Sexual Abuse Charges

    Paedophile convicted of 36 charges of assault against boys as young as eight.

    Convicted paedophile Barry Bennell has been found guilty of multiple child sexual abuse in the 1980s.

    The ex-football coach was charged with 55 offences, including 42 counts of indecent assault.

    At his latest trial at Liverpool Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to seven child sex offences on January 8, but a jury was sworn in for his trial on the outstanding 48 charges.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Former football coach Barry Bennell.

    Bennell, 64, was convicted of 36 charges including indecent assault and serious sexual assaults against boys aged eight to 15.

    The jury of five men and six women was sent out on Thursday and was unable to reach decisions on seven counts.

    During the trial prosecutors said Bennell was a “predatory and determined paedophile” who molested young boys on an “industrial scale”.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

