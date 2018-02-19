Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell was branded the “devil incarnate” on Monday as he was jailed for 30 years for a string of historical sexual assaults committed on a dozen young boys in his care. The 64-year-old was ordered to serve an additional one year on licence after earlier being convicted of 50 child sex offences committed between 1979 and 1991. Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Clement Goldstone QC, described Bennell as the “devil incarnate” saying he “stole” his victim’s childhoods. “Your behaviour towards these boys in grooming and seducing them before subjecting them to, in some cases, the most most serious, degrading and humiliating abuse was sheer evil.” He said Bennell had appeared to his victims as a God but added: “In reality, you were the devil incarnate. “You stole their childhoods and their innocence to satisfy your own perversion.” One of Bennell’s victims, Andy Woodward, spoke outside the Liverpool Crown Court following the sentencing, saying he had “mixed emotions” about the amount of time his former coach will serve behind bars.

“I’m really proud that I was able to speak out publicly... I’m quite nervous now because I have mixed emotions. No sentence is long enough for that man and right to the death he didn’t show any remorse or say sorry to anyone.” During a harrowing sentencing Bennell was confronted by several of his victims.

Judge: “To those boys you appeared as a god... In reality you were the devil incarnate. You stole their childhoods and their innocence.” Judge tells Barry Bennell he is “sheer evil” — clare fallon (@clarefallon) February 19, 2018

One approached the dock after reading an impact statement to the court and said “Barry. Barry. Why?” He was stopped from getting close to the dock by a court usher and asked to return to his seat by Judge Goldstone. Bennell stared ahead at the judge with his arms folded as sentencing began but he looked downwards when the victim statements were read out – some by the complainants from the witness box and some by prosecutor Nicholas Johnson QC. One victim who read a statement to the court said: “Not a day goes by without thinking about the abuse I received. I was just a child.” Following the delivery of the final jury verdicts last week, it was revealed the ex-Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout may have more than 100 victims in total as an additional 86 complainants have come forward to say they too were abused by him. Bennell has already served three jail terms – one in the United States – since 1995 for similar offences involving 16 separate victims. Bennell had followed proceedings in the six-week trial from prison videolink for health reasons because he needs to be regularly fed by tube after he developed oral cancer more than a decade ago. He has since beaten cancer, his lawyer told the court, but still requires the feeding tube.

Following the close of the prosecution case Bennell chose not to give evidence in his defence and none was called on his behalf. During the trial, prosecutor Nicholas Johnson QC described Bennell as a “devious paedophile” who systematically abused vulnerable pre-pubescent boys. Complainants told how he had a “power hold” over them as they dreamed of becoming professional footballers. Bennell was compared to the Child Catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, luring boys to his homes in the Peak District where he had arcade games and exotic pets including a puma and a monkey. He also abused them on trips away and in his car while on the way to and from football training.

One of the men Barry Bennell abused is reading his victim impact statement in court. “Not a day goes by without thinking about the abuse.” “I often thought about ending my life but i didn’t - knowing the shame it would bring on my family.” — clare fallon (@clarefallon) February 19, 2018

Gary Cliffe has just read his impact statement in court. “I still find it hard to put into words the hell.” “I look back on my childhood with regret and deep sadness.” After reading the statement he walked towards Bennell in the dock, asking “Barry, why?” Security stepped in. — clare fallon (@clarefallon) February 19, 2018

Abuse victim statement on Barry Bennell heard in court:

“He has completely changed me. I hardly recognise the person staring back at me in the mirror”. @5_News — Peter Lane (@peterlane5news) February 19, 2018

Another abuse victim of Barry Bennell tells court he has suffered mental health issues as a result for over 30 years and is on medication. He has just approached the dock and called out “Barry, why?” He has been sent back to the public gallery. @5_News — Peter Lane (@peterlane5news) February 19, 2018

Another victim of Barry Bennell is now reading his own statement:

“That monster used me as a sex toy. He took my innocence, my virginity and my football career. I am proud of my bravery and will play a big part in protecting children in the future”. @5_News — Peter Lane (@peterlane5news) February 19, 2018

Another Barry Bennell complainant says in his statement that he decided to have surgery making him incapable of having children because he couldn't be sure he would be able to keep them safe from abuse. — Ashley Derricott (@ashleydITV) February 19, 2018

"We were little boys with a dream. Our innocence was shattered" - survivors of Barry Bennell's abuse give moving response after ex-coach's guilty verdicts https://t.co/AbInl0vtkN pic.twitter.com/uMX0Fe6bWR — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 15, 2018

'He wasn't a little boy. He's bigger than me. He's 14': Chilling footage obtained by ITV News reveals Barry Bennell's attitude to his crimes https://t.co/CVmrpAZMIr pic.twitter.com/TZwaVGhaK1 — ITV News (@itvnews) February 15, 2018