Barry Bennell's Survivors Speak Of 'Looking Evil In The Face' In Emotional Statements Outside Court

Survivors of paedophile football coach Barry Bennell have spoken out about how they “looked evil in the face” and how he now has to carry their years of “hurt” as he was jailed for 31 years for a string of historical sexual assaults on young boys. Speaking outside Liverpool Crown Court, some of dozens of Bennell’s victims, now grown men, bravely gave public statements condemning the 64-year-old’s actions. Bennell was in court branded the “devil incarnate” on Monday as he was jailed for assaults committed on young boys in his care committed between 1979 and 1991. In a statement read outside court, Gary Cliffe, one of the first men to make a statement to police over Bennell’s crimes, said: “The offences happened when we were children, now we are men. “We did not forget, we came after you, Bennell. Now you are in prison due to us. “If any more survivors wish to come forward and unlock the suffering, please do so. The hurt is not yours to carry, it is his.”

ANTHONY DEVLIN via Getty Images Abuse survivors of former football coach Barry Bennell - Steve Walters, Gary Cliffe, Chris Unsworth and Micky Fallon - speak outside Liverpool Crown Court.

Another survivor, Micky Fallon, welcomed the sentence handed down as it reflects the “pain and distress he has put us through all our lives and also the distress he has put us through every day of this trial”. “Today marks an important milestone,” he continued. “We can now move on with our lives safe in the knowledge our abuser is locked away and can no longer cause us any harm. “Today we looked evil in the face and we smiled because, Barry Bennell, we have won. Today we hand our shame and our guilt and our sadness back to you. “It should never have been ours to carry in the first place. “And tomorrow we go forward, united in justice with a growing army of survivors.”

Survivor Steve Walters said: “The sentence today sends a message to those who abuse children and those who covered it up – the world has changed. “Truth now has a voice and it will be held accountable and punished accordingly.” He added: “Throughout this trial Bennell has shown not one ounce of remorse, not one shred of decency. “He is calculated, devious and scheming. He was then and he is now. “But he has finally been held to account for his horrific crimes against children.”

PA Wire/PA Images Court artist sketch of former football coach Barry Bennell appearing via video link.