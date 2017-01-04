Woman's Boyfriend Hid Something Extra Special In Her Bath Bomb

When one woman got round to using the bath bomb her boyfriend had bought her for Christmas, she soon realised that it was no ordinary bath bomb.

When the bath bomb dissolved, turning the water the brightest shade of blue, a small case floated to the surface.

Inside it, to her surprise, was a ring.

She posted the series of images to Twitter with the caption: “Sooooooo this happened yesterday.....shook”

Her tweet, which has gone viral, prompted many to congratulate her on her engagement.

But she was quick to point out that this isn’t an engagement ring, but a promise ring.

A promise ring is a sign of commitment between two people. It does not mean they are going to get married but it is still 100% adorable.

It struck a chord with many Twitter users.

“A+ for creativity,” wrote one user.

Others wished for a similar proposal of their own.

According to Metro, the bath bomb proposal was created by Pearl Bath Bombs. The company, which is based in the US, ships internationally. Prices start at $14.94 (approx £12).

N’aww.

