Paying a vice chancellor more than £800,000 is “a sick joke” that damages public confidence in tuition fees, a former education minister has said, in response to revelations from Bath Spa University. Prof Christina Slade, who stood down in August, received £429,000 in her final year as the university’s boss to compensate for “loss of office”, on top of the £250,000 in regular pay and benefits. She also received £89,000 in pension contributions, £20,000 towards her housing costs and another £20,000 in benefits. A spokesperson for the university said the pay package was considered to represent value for money. Lord Adonis, who was minister of state for education from 2005 to 2008, called Prof Slade’s pay “a joke at the expense of students” and said it left him doubting the value of tuition fees.

Higher Education Today Prof Christina Slade received £808,000 in total

“If £808,000 is value for money, then I’m the emperor of China,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme. “It is straight forward outrageous... She should clearly repay most of that sum. I cannot think of any justifiable reason why someone in charge of a university should be paid that much.” It comes after Bath University chancellor Professor Dame Glynis Breakwell stood down amid a huge row over her £468,000 pay. Adonis said the Somerset town appeared to be “jinxed”. Adonis said Prof Slade’s pay was close to 1% of Bath Spa University’s £100 million annual income. He added: “Something has gone seriously wrong... It cannot be acceptable.” He has called a House of Lords debate later this week, in which he will argue for an independent inquiry into vice chancellors’ pay. Adonis, a Labour peer who worked in Downing Street’s Policy Unit when fees were introduced under Tony Blair, said he wanted them cut back to £3,000 a year, reversing the Coalition Government’s decision to treble them in 2011 to £9,000.

PA Archive/PA Images Lord Adonis called the former Bath Spa University chancellor's pay 'outrageous' and said it shook confidence in tuition fees